Overview

Dr. Chittaranjan Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Proctor Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.