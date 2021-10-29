Dr. Chitradeep De, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chitradeep De, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chitradeep De, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They completed their residency with Staten Island University Hospital
Dr. De works at
Locations
-
1
Apogee Medical Associates3028 Caring Way Unit 4, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 274-4188
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De?
Dr.Chitradeep De was terrific.he is very understanding and listens to your concerns.He takes time with the patient to help them with their health issues!I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a specialist!!
About Dr. Chitradeep De, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1033354873
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De works at
Dr. De has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Unstable Angina and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. De. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.