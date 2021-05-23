Dr. Chitra Rajagopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajagopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chitra Rajagopal, MD
Dr. Chitra Rajagopal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Chop A Division of Rcca- MD9715 Medical Center Dr Ste 221, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 774-6136
Rcca MD Llc- Chop18111 Prince Philip Dr Ste 327, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-6136
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Excellent experience with Dr. Rajagopal! She a very passionate and caring physician. I have been a patient for six years. I would refer her to any my friends and family members. She gives the best hugs pre covid-19!
- Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Madras Medical College
- Medical Oncology
