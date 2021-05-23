Overview

Dr. Chitra Rajagopal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Rajagopal works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Rockville, MD with other offices in Olney, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.