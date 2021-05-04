See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Chitra Lal, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chitra Lal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Lal works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Institute for Applied Neurosciences
    96 Jonathan Lucas St, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Chitra Lal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1437197175
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

