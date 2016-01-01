Dr. Chitoor Govindaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Govindaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chitoor Govindaraj, MD
Dr. Chitoor Govindaraj, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Madras Med Coll.
NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 836-3333
Nicholas P. Roussis M.d. P.c.9920 4th Ave Ste 303, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 836-3333
Bath Beach Medical PC800 Castleton Ave Ste A, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 981-8880
Professional Care Physical Therapy PC2071 Clove Rd Ste A, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 981-8880
About Dr. Chitoor Govindaraj, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 56 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1265560072
- Meth Hospital
- Deaconess Hosp
- Madras Med Coll
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Govindaraj has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Govindaraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Govindaraj speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Govindaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Govindaraj.
