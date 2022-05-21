Dr. Chiti Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chiti Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chiti Parikh, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Parikh works at
Integrative Health and Wellbeing436 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (855) 854-4222
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I really like working with Dr. Parikh...a LOT!! She listens, explains things well, answers all my questions, has good recommendations for supplements based on my microbiome test and I feel she is VERY relatable. I feel grateful to have found her!!
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Integrative Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.