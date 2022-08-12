See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Wappingers Falls, NY
Dr. Chithranjan Nath, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Chithranjan Nath, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (129)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Chithranjan Nath, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wappingers Falls, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Phelps Hospital.

Dr. Nath works at The Diabetes and Endocrine Medical Offices, PLLC in Wappingers Falls, NY with other offices in Yorktown Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    The Diabetes and Endocrine Medical Office #1
    4 Nancy Ct Ste 2, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 896-0008
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    The Diabetes and Endocrine Medical Office #2
    200 Veterans Rd Ste 12, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 241-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Phelps Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperprolactinemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 129 ratings
    Patient Ratings (129)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nath?

    Aug 12, 2022
    Dr. Nath is an exceptional doctor. I can’t say enough good things about this wonderful man. He is knowledgeable, thorough, compassionate and personable. He took his time getting to know me and answer all of my questions. I feel 100% comfortable and confident putting my health in his hands.
    C.A. — Aug 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chithranjan Nath, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Chithranjan Nath, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nath to family and friends

    Dr. Nath's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nath

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Chithranjan Nath, MD.

    About Dr. Chithranjan Nath, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hindi, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053456855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rockefeller University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rockefeller University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chithranjan Nath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nath has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nath speaks French, Hindi, Italian and Spanish.

    129 patients have reviewed Dr. Nath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Chithranjan Nath, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.