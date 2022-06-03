Overview

Dr. Chitharanjan Rao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Rao works at Lawrenceville Neurology Center in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ and Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.