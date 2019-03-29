Dr. Rana Pullatt, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pullatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rana Pullatt, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rana Pullatt, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Pullatt works at
Locations
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon with a great team in a great facility (MUSC)
About Dr. Rana Pullatt, MB BS
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1487733002
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pullatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pullatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pullatt has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pullatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pullatt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pullatt.
