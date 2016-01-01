Dr. Chitaru Kurihara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurihara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chitaru Kurihara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chitaru Kurihara, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL.
Dr. Kurihara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Care Center800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-8174
-
2
Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Ctr675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurihara?
About Dr. Chitaru Kurihara, MD
- Thoracic Oncology
- English
- 1689115909
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurihara accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurihara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurihara works at
Dr. Kurihara has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurihara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurihara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurihara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.