Dr. Christopher Houk, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Houk, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Houk?
Amazing Physician!!! The best in the Southeast.
About Dr. Christopher Houk, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194760777
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Houk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Houk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Houk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.