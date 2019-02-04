Overview

Dr. Chisara Adonai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yulee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Adonai works at Conviva Care Center Yulee in Yulee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.