Dr. Chirisse Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Chirisse Taylor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Healthcare Partners5320 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 182, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 970-7132
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The moment I met Dr. Taylor she made me feel so comfortable, and she kept me feel the same way during my no-so-physically-comfortable medical testings with her calm demeanor. She also explained me well of my medical condition. Her medical assistants and office staff are very helpful too.
About Dr. Chirisse Taylor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD MED SCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.