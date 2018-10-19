Overview

Dr. Chirag Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.