Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chirag Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group737 N Michigan Ave Ste 1330, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 337-6960
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional
About Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1942406558
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- Washington University of St. Louis / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Critical Care Medicine, Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
