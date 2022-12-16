Dr. Chirag Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Chirag Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine and Denistry and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Ophthalmic Consultants Boston50 Staniford St Dept Of, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 367-4800
Ophthalmic Consultants Boston195 West St Fl 1, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (800) 635-0489
OCB Waltham Eye Center52 Second Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-2200
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston in Framingham61 Lincoln St Ste 203, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 875-9787Monday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was one in which I had a complicated surgery requiring both cataract and retina work. I believe that this is not a common type of surgery. This was further complicated by my glaucoma diagnosis. Dr. Shah was compassionate, he listened and he made sure to communicate directly with my glaucoma specialist before and after the surgery to ensure that they were in agreement about post-surgery medications. I found his openness and communication skills to be exceptional. And his surgical skills are great. I could have lost vision in my eye and instead, three weeks post-surgery can see quite clearly and expect a full recovery. I very highly recommend Dr. Shah.
About Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Retina Svc Of Wills Eye Hosp
- Wills Eye Hospital Ophthalmology-Co-Chief Resident
- Beth Isreal Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine and Denistry
- University of Rochester
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Chorioretinal Scars and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
