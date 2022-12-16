Overview

Dr. Chirag Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine and Denistry and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Ophthalmic Consultants Boston in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA and Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Chorioretinal Scars and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.