Dr. Chirag Shah, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Swedish First Hill Campus, Swedish Issaquah Campus and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Pacific Gynecology Specialists in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.