Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Chirag Shah, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They completed their fellowship with University of Wisconsin / Madison
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Cornerstone Counseling16535 W Bluemound Rd Ste 200, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 789-1191
Center of Emotional Wellness675 N Brookfield Rd Ste 205, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 235-3311
Center of Emotional WellnessW156N8327 Pilgrim Rd Ste 301, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is really helped in educating me on the different conditions my son is dealing with. He’s been able to make recommendations from his observations which have benefited our family. We have been with him for almost two years and it was the best decision I have made.
About Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1033305941
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.