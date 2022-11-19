Dr. Chirag Sandesara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandesara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chirag Sandesara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chirag Sandesara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Fauquier Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Sandesara works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Heart - Heart Rhythm Center2901 Telestar Ct Ste 150, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (571) 470-8064
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Fauquier Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandesara?
On time & no sense of hurry. Reassuring & positive. Feel like I’m in very good hands.
About Dr. Chirag Sandesara, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1285734905
Education & Certifications
- Ross University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandesara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandesara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandesara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandesara works at
Dr. Sandesara has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandesara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandesara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandesara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandesara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandesara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.