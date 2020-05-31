Dr. Chirag Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chirag Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Digestive Care Consultants23451 Madison St Ste 290, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-1246
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have to say that Dr. Patel Saved my grandfathers life. Along with another dr they were able to find a solution for him which was called an embolization and for that I’m grateful! My grandfather would not be here if it weren’t for that procedure. I never got the chance to thank him in person or actually tell him that what he did made the family have the chance to have my grandfather around for a bit more. My grandpa continues to follow up with him. I been wanting to write this review before, just didn’t have the chance too. But anyway, Dr. Patel I hope you read this review and want you to know My family and I are grateful for you! THANK YOU!!!!!
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
