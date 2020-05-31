Overview

Dr. Chirag Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Digestive Care Consultants in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.