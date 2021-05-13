Overview

Dr. Chirag Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Patel works at Lake Nona Ophthalmology in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.