Dr. Chirag Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chirag Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Chirag Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Nona Ophthalmology9685 Lake Nona Village Pl, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 857-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
My husband and I had laser cataract surgery done on both eyes. Dr. Patel helped us understand exactly what to expect and did a wonderful job on the surgery. The recovery was smooth and my eyesight is great. I am able to paint and sew and enjoy all the things I had stopped doing because of my vision. Everyone at the office was very sweet and so helpful. I would recommend Dr Patel to anyone who needs help with their eyes.
About Dr. Chirag Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1245482439
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida - Jacksonville
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Richmond University Medical Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.