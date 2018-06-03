Dr. Chirag Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chirag Pandya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chirag Pandya, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pleasanton, CA. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University
Dr. Pandya works at
Locations
Valleycare Physicians Associates5725 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 110, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 416-6767
ValleyCare Physicians Associates1133 E Stanley Blvd Ste 101, Livermore, CA 94550 Directions (925) 454-4280
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My X-ray kept showing pneumonia and will not clear. He was able to spend time and figure out the cause and did endoscopy in my lungs. He started the correct treatment and finally its all clear now.
About Dr. Chirag Pandya, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Gujarati
- 1891951083
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Cleveland Clinic Health System
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pandya speaks Gujarati.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
