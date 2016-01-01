Dr. Chirag Kapadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chirag Kapadia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chirag Kapadia, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Kapadia works at
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1813
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chirag Kapadia, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Children's Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Pediatric Endocrinology
