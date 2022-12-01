Dr. Chirag Jhaveri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jhaveri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chirag Jhaveri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chirag Jhaveri, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Jhaveri works at
Locations
Seton Family of Doctors1201 W 38th St # 101, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (000) 000-0000
Retina Consultants of Austin3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 520, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-5851
Retina Consultants of Austin1880 Round Rock Ave Ste 300, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 454-5851Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Retina Consultants of Austin2500 W William Cannon Dr # 801, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 454-5851Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jhaveri is really, really smart. Exceptionally good at diagnosing the nuances of the human eye. He is well worth seeing if you are having trouble seeing.
About Dr. Chirag Jhaveri, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1114117769
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jhaveri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jhaveri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jhaveri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jhaveri has seen patients for Chorioretinitis, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jhaveri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jhaveri speaks Hindi and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Jhaveri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jhaveri.
