Dr. Chirag Jhaveri, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (39)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chirag Jhaveri, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Jhaveri works at Seton Family of Doctors in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinitis, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Seton Family of Doctors
    1201 W 38th St # 101, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (000) 000-0000
    Retina Consultants of Austin
    3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 520, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 454-5851
    Retina Consultants of Austin
    1880 Round Rock Ave Ste 300, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 454-5851
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Retina Consultants of Austin
    2500 W William Cannon Dr # 801, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 454-5851
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Chorioretinitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma
Headache
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Progressive High Myopia
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract Removal Surgery
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Endophthalmitis
Exotropia
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farsightedness
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body in Eye
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intravitreal Injection
Keratitis
Macular Degeneration
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pars Planitis
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Ischemia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Thyroid Disease
Trichiasis
Vascular Disease
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Jhaveri is really, really smart. Exceptionally good at diagnosing the nuances of the human eye. He is well worth seeing if you are having trouble seeing.
    Michael F. — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Chirag Jhaveri, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1114117769
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chirag Jhaveri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jhaveri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jhaveri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jhaveri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jhaveri has seen patients for Chorioretinitis, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jhaveri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Jhaveri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jhaveri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jhaveri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jhaveri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

