Dr. Faldu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chirag Faldu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chirag Faldu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.
Dr. Faldu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Space Coast Nephrology Associates Pllc111 E HIBISCUS BLVD, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 435-3655
-
2
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Palm Bay Kidney Center220 Medplex Pkwy NE, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 722-2649
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faldu?
Dr. Faldu is the best doctor. I know he has my best intrest at heart. He looks at everything and explains why things are nessasary, even if you ask why way too many times. I generally like him . He is kind and considerate. When I go to my appointment, I leave confidant that I will be safe in his care.
About Dr. Chirag Faldu, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Gujarati
- 1891992335
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faldu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faldu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faldu works at
Dr. Faldu has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faldu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faldu speaks Gujarati.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Faldu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faldu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faldu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faldu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.