Overview

Dr. Chirag Dalsania, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dalsania works at Ventura County Hematology-Oncology Specialists in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Osteoporosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.