Dr. Chirag Amin, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chirag Amin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lawrenceburg, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Maury Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Amin works at Tennessee Oncology - Lawrenceburg in Lawrenceburg, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Oncology - Lawrenceburg
    2121 N Locust Ave Ste 2, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 246-9131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Maury Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Signature Health Alliance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 10, 2021
    I love Dr Amin one of the best of best when I talk with Him I feel so relieved he listen to you so closely sometimes I feel that he even know what I’m about to ask him just looking at my eyes I will recommend everybody in the world not just USA
    Magbule Gashi — Jun 10, 2021
    About Dr. Chirag Amin, MD

    Medical Oncology
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    20 years of experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1093830176
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University Of New Mexico
    Residency
    Internship
    University Of New Mexico|University of New Mexico / Main Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Indiana University|Indiana University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chirag Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amin works at Tennessee Oncology - Lawrenceburg in Lawrenceburg, TN. View the full address on Dr. Amin’s profile.

    Dr. Amin has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

