Dr. Chiraag Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Chiraag Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Medicine Associates Medical Group, Inc5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 190, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 679-3590
-
2
PMA Sacramento Medical Office1485 River Park Dr, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (916) 325-1040
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is an absolutely amazing doctor!! I had mystery illnesses. He knew the first visit what my dx and I went through the process of appropriate testing. He thoroughly explained each step. He gave me time to ask and answered all my questions. He was avail on short notice when I became acutely ill, he guided me through it and I was better in a brief time instead of weeks! He is top notch, professional, wicked smart and I highly recommend him for any Zebras out there!! He’s your doc!!
About Dr. Chiraag Patel, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1649426602
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- University Of California, Davis
