Dr. Chiquita Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chiquita Berg, MD
Overview
Dr. Chiquita Berg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, MI. They completed their residency with Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital
Dr. Berg works at
Locations
-
1
St. Joe's Medical Group1600 S Canton Center Rd Ste 350, Canton, MI 48188 Directions (734) 398-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berg?
My doctor was out of town when I went into labor, and Dr. Berg was the doctor on call. I am so blessed that she was. My labor and delivery went opposite to every plan and hope I originally had, but she maintained a calming demeanor the entire time, even into my emergency c-section. Dr. Berg kept both me and my husband confident during a difficult time, and I consider myself lucky that she was called to Florida the week I delivered.
About Dr. Chiquita Berg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1184612814
Education & Certifications
- Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg works at
Dr. Berg has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.