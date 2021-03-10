Dr. Chippy Ajithan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajithan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chippy Ajithan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chippy Ajithan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ajithan works at
Heart Specialists of Sarasota1950 Arlington St Ste 400, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-4255
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Chippy is extremely capable, kind and compassionate! I am so lucky to have found her after moving from the North! I highly recommend her!
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1598741795
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
