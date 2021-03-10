Overview

Dr. Chippy Ajithan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ajithan works at Heart Specialists Of Sarasota in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.