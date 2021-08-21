Overview

Dr. Chipp Miller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Miller works at Southern California Head and Neck Medical Group in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Ear Ache and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.