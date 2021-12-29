Overview

Dr. Chip Cole, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane School Of Medicine, New Orleans La and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Cole works at Oculus Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blind Hypertensive Eye and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.