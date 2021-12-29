Dr. Chip Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chip Cole, MD
Overview
Dr. Chip Cole, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane School Of Medicine, New Orleans La and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Cole works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Oculoplastic and Cosmetic Surgery5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 640, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-1500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cole?
No doubt Dr. Cole is very good at what he does. But that may not be his best trait as I have found him to be an equally good person over the past three years. And, we haven't even talked about his staff which includes Julia, the miracle worker! Exhibit A: My schedule (nope, just me) caused me to miss a year-end surgery appointment with Dr. Cole - yikes! For all my deductible people, I dreaded the call to reschedule because I knew their calendar was packed which meant this mistake could have cost me thousands more if rescheduled to 2022. I'm not sure how but Julia figured out a way to get me back on the '21 schedule!?? On the day of surgery, Dr. Cole didn't just check the pre-op boxes during our one-on-one. He saw something on my face that I didn't even notice and took care of it that day - wow! If they do this for an Alabama fan with a tendency to miss appointments, just imagine what they will do for you!
About Dr. Chip Cole, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1053364166
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Tulane School Of Medicine, New Orleans La
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole works at
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Blind Hypertensive Eye and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.