Dr. Onyenwenyi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chioma Onyenwenyi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chioma Onyenwenyi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They graduated from University of Nigeria and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital.
Dr. Onyenwenyi works at
Locations
Rush Oak Park Physicians Group Center for Diabetes and Endoc520 S Maple Ave Fl 3, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Onyenwenyi?
Dr. Onyenwenyi has been my doctor for the last five years; I found her a gentle, competent physician who is professional and kind. Being a physician myself, I found her to be most competent. She is one of the best!
About Dr. Chioma Onyenwenyi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1780972182
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital Of Cook County
- University of Nigeria
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onyenwenyi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Onyenwenyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Onyenwenyi works at
Dr. Onyenwenyi has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Overweight, and more.
Dr. Onyenwenyi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onyenwenyi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onyenwenyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onyenwenyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.