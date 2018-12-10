See All Pediatricians in Frisco, TX
Pediatrics
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Chioma Okammor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frisco, TX. They completed their residency with U Tx Med Brf

Dr. Okammor works at NxtStep Pediatrics in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    NxtStep Pediatrics
    11330 Legacy Dr Ste 202, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 447-8730
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 10, 2018
    My daughter has been seeing Dr Okammor since we moved here in 2011. She has always been wonderful. I have never had any issues with the office staff or billing, and we have been able to get in to be seen without any issues even with same day care.
    Lena80 in Plano, TX — Dec 10, 2018
    About Dr. Chioma Okammor, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255330478
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tx Med Brf
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chioma Okammor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okammor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Okammor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Okammor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Okammor works at NxtStep Pediatrics in Frisco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Okammor’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Okammor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okammor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okammor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okammor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

