Dr. Chinyere Odu, MD
Overview
Dr. Chinyere Odu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Odu works at
Locations
San Antonio Office2211 Nw Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78213 Directions (210) 696-2264
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Odu to be very professional. She spent as much time as needed to answer my questions.
About Dr. Chinyere Odu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1205084316
Education & Certifications
- GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Odu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Odu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odu.
