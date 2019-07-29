Overview

Dr. Chinya Murali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Murali works at Advent Behavioral Care in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.