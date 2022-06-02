Overview

Dr. Chinwe Nduka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Nduka works at Champaign Dental Group in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.