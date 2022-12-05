Dr. Chintan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chintan Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chintan Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, North Shore Medical Center, Parkland Medical Center, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Saint Vincent Medical Group Urology85 Prescott St Ste 403, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 753-7259
Marlborough Office159 Union St Ste 101, Marlborough, MA 01752 Directions (508) 481-0246
Saint Vincent Medical Group Urology72 Cudworth Rd Ste 1, Webster, MA 01570 Directions (508) 949-0355
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
- Parkland Medical Center
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
Dr. Patel is nothing but amazing. After a year of surgeries and visits, I am pleased how everything was handled. Dr. Patel was very professional and comforting through a kidney stone issue. He was able to explain every detail about every procedure and worked amazing with his staff. Dr. Patel definitely has his patients interest in mind and was able to present different options for treatments. I work as a paramedic and have worked with a lot of doctors over the years and I can honesty say that Dr. Patel is by far the best doctor I’ve had the pleasure of meeting.
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1710240395
- Brown Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
