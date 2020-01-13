Overview

Dr. Chintan Amin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Amin works at Indiana University Health North Hospital in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.