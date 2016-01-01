Dr. Chintamaneni Choudari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chintamaneni Choudari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chintamaneni Choudari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center and UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Choudari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates Pear M. Enam M.d. PA11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 250, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 733-4404
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choudari?
About Dr. Chintamaneni Choudari, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1538148283
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudari works at
Dr. Choudari has seen patients for Gastritis, Anemia and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choudari speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.