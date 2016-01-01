Overview

Dr. Chinh Huynh, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They completed their residency with Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital



Dr. Huynh works at Optum - Family Medicine in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.