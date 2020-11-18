Dr. Ching Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ching Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ching Wong, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
Ching Wong MD6724 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 748-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wong is a unique physician. she listen to her patients .Dr. Wong will not dismiss your concerns. she will investigate and find answers for your medoical ailments
About Dr. Ching Wong, MD
- Hematology
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1821095233
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
