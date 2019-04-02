Overview

Dr. Ching Wang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They completed their fellowship with SUNY-Buffalo



Dr. Wang works at Digestive Disease Specialists in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.