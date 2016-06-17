Dr. Ching Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ching Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Ching Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and UCI Medical Center.
Locations
Chen & Kam Mds18575 Gale Ave Ste 215, City of Industry, CA 91748 Directions (626) 810-5601
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chen is friendly, thorough and patience. On my first visit, she spent more time to review my situation and give me suggestions. I think she deserves an excellent rating
About Dr. Ching Chen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1356425516
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.