Dr. Chinedu Mmeje, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mmeje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chinedu Mmeje, MD
Overview
Dr. Chinedu Mmeje, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ.
Dr. Mmeje works at
Locations
-
1
Banner Family Pharmacy - MD Anderson2946 E BANNER GATEWAY DR, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 256-6444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Banner Gateway Medical Center1900 N Higley Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 543-2082Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mmeje?
He don’t beat around the bush he tells you what you need to hear he answer all of your question I’m lucky to found him
About Dr. Chinedu Mmeje, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1245467489
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mmeje has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mmeje accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mmeje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mmeje works at
Dr. Mmeje has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mmeje on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mmeje. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mmeje.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mmeje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mmeje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.