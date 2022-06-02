See All Neurosurgeons in Nashville, TN
Neurosurgery
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Chine Logan, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Barry University | Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine | Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.

Dr. Logan works at Nashville Neurosurgery Group in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Lloyd Huang & Dr William Ralph
    330 22ND AVE N, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 320-0007
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Nashville Neurosurgery Group
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 720, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 320-0007
    Hendersonville
    355 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 123B, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 320-0007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Neck
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Traumatic Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Traumatic Brain Injury

Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 02, 2022
    AMAZING Dr. and staff.! I was misdiagnosed for over a year by ortho, and finally was referred to Dr. Logan. Dr. Logan recommended spinal surgery but he also gave me other options to seek out as well. Dr Logan and his staff have taken excellent care of me. I was so scared to have any kind of spinal surgery, but…. every time I spoke with Dr. Logan he always gave me a sense of peace and comfort and that I needed to move forward with the surgery.! That’s what we did! I had a spinal fusion from L3-S1. I am 2 weeks post op and I feel GREAT!! I have NO pre-existing pain I had before.! The only regret I have is not doing it sooner.!!! Dr. Logan you are Excellent Neurosurgeon! I want to personal Thank You for giving me my life back.!!! I am very Grateful for you.!
    Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. Chine Logan, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1285894394
    Education & Certifications

    • Nashville Neurosurgery Group
    • Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
    • Barry University | Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine | Virginia Commonwealth University
