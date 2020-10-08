Overview

Dr. Chin Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Kim works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

