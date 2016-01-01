Dr. Chin Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chin Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Chin Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from KOREA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chin G. Kim M.d. Inc.3400 W Ball Rd Ste 208, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (714) 761-0759
-
2
Anaheim Global Medical Center1025 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 533-6220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
About Dr. Chin Kim, MD
- General Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1295910958
Education & Certifications
- KOREA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Appendicitis, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.