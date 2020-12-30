Overview

Dr. Chin Hur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Hur works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.