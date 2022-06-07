See All Neurosurgeons in Roxbury Crossing, MA
Dr. Chima Ohaegbulam, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Chima Ohaegbulam, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Chima Ohaegbulam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roxbury Crossing, MA. 

Dr. Ohaegbulam works at BOSTON SPINE GROUP in Roxbury Crossing, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA and Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Myelopathy and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Syed Hussain, MD
Dr. Syed Hussain, MD
4 (17)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    New England Baptist Hospital
    125 Parker Hill Ave, Roxbury Crossing, MA 02120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 754-6025
  2. 2
    Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.
    840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 890-2133
  3. 3
    Boston Sports And Shoulder Center
    40 Allied Dr Ste 110, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 264-1100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spondylolisthesis
Myelopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Myelopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ohaegbulam?

    Jun 07, 2022
    Dr. O operated on my neck, doing a major fusion to relieve compression that compromised my ability to walk and use my hands. I was almost a quadriplegic when I went into the operating room. Several months later I was playing golf and enjoying my life again.
    Steve Ollove — Jun 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chima Ohaegbulam, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Chima Ohaegbulam, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ohaegbulam to family and friends

    Dr. Ohaegbulam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ohaegbulam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Chima Ohaegbulam, MD.

    About Dr. Chima Ohaegbulam, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164424693
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chima Ohaegbulam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohaegbulam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ohaegbulam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ohaegbulam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ohaegbulam has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Myelopathy and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohaegbulam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohaegbulam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohaegbulam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohaegbulam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohaegbulam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Chima Ohaegbulam, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.