Overview

Dr. Chima Nwaukwa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Nwaukwa works at Metropolitan Cardiology in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Orange, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.