Dr. Chima Nwaukwa, MD
Dr. Chima Nwaukwa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Beaumont Retina Consultant PA740 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 832-6200
Samuel J. Pangburn D.o. PA610 Strickland Dr Ste 190, Orange, TX 77630 Directions (409) 832-6200
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had and appointment for a stress test, I left my wallet in the car in which had my 30 dollar co pay. I asked the receptionist can I bring it to her after the test she said no, I asked to speak to the doctor she would not let me. I left without my test. I am quite sure he is unaware of this.
About Dr. Chima Nwaukwa, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Nwaukwa has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nwaukwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
